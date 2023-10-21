JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $99.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.19.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $82.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.80. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

