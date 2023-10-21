JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $162.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $162.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PODD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Insulet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $262.94.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $144.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Insulet has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after buying an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $441,836,000 after buying an additional 49,487 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after buying an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 63.5% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 723,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,538,000 after buying an additional 281,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

