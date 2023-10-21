JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Target Price to $27.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALLY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Ally Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.90.

ALLY opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $35.78.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 167.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

