JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Target Price to $117.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.17.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Entergy has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $120.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 108.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

