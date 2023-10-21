JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Target Price to $50.00

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qiagen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Get Qiagen alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on QGEN

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 20.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 9.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter worth about $16,512,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter worth about $3,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.