JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Increased by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 177.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,226,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423,869 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 4.0% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.49% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $123,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $56.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.69.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

