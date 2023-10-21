Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Stock Price Down 1%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 42,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 83,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory mandates, discretionary mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, structured products, family office services, pension, asset servicing, real estate advisory and financing, wealth planning, structured Lombard and equity, and private debt solutions.

