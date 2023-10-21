Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Trading Down 2.1%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €26.78 ($28.19) and last traded at €27.04 ($28.46). 65,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.62 ($29.07).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €28.98 and a 200-day moving average of €30.95.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions in the fields of material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sells and leases used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

