Keybank National Association OH Has $37.36 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $37,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $7,485,023. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $306.78 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.31. The company has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.05.

Get Our Latest Report on CI

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.