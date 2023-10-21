Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $147.81 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $147.61 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.76. The firm has a market cap of $134.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

