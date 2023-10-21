Keybank National Association OH Sells 23,270 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,270 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.10% of CMS Energy worth $17,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CMS opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $65.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.00%.

About CMS Energy

Free Report

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

