Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $25,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,891,000 after purchasing an additional 322,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,310,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $312.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.46. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.10 and a 52 week high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMP. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.