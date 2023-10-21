Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Decreased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,478,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,181,000 after acquiring an additional 613,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 20.1% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,988,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,080,000 after acquiring an additional 500,380 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $123.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $141.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.