Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 22,375 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,375 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

FNDF opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

