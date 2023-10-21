Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 461 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,893,000 after buying an additional 1,216,345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,797,000 after buying an additional 2,661,361 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 9,061,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,308,000 after buying an additional 608,012 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,304,000 after buying an additional 57,049 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

