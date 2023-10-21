Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 65 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,186 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 753,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,587,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after buying an additional 523,240 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,342,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,794,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $188.71 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $163.30 and a 52-week high of $213.00. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.83.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

