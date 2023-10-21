Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,843 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 3.5% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 8.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Shell by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $67.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.63. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

