Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 418.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in General Mills by 101.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after buying an additional 5,297,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $63.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.26.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BNP Paribas lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

