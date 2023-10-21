Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $180.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.43 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

