Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $91.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 451,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 14.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $91,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $192.94 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $166.29 and a one year high of $210.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.