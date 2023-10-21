Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Lowers Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.3 %

Lam Research stock opened at $600.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $648.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $613.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $354.97 and a one year high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.