Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.