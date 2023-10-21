Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.4 %

OMC stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.29. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Read Our Latest Report on OMC

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.