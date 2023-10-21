Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1,885.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,083 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

