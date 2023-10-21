Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 124 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $72,000.

MGV opened at $99.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average of $103.04. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

