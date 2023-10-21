Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 2,762 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 886,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,585,000 after purchasing an additional 172,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,408,000 after acquiring an additional 51,854 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 397,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 387,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,496,000 after acquiring an additional 74,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 385,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,204,000 after acquiring an additional 77,274 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

RWJ opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $42.54.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

