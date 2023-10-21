Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 799 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,778 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $240.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.31. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $149.64 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

