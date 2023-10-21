Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Raises Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,452 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,998,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,981,000 after buying an additional 1,761,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,003,000 after buying an additional 667,684 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,750,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,708,000 after buying an additional 576,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after buying an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,879,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,402,000 after buying an additional 34,932 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Price Performance

FNB opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.09.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

