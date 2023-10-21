Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 37 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,485.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,919 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,407 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Argus raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $308.65 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.70.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

