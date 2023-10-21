Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.10-2.20 EPS.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.92. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.19.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,026,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 892,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,013,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after acquiring an additional 387,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

