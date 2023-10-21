Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Kornit Digital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

Kornit Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $749.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.88 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 37.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Kornit Digital by 40.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 19.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 48.0% during the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 117,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $1,868,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

