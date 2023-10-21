Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $11.89 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $2,344,184.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $2,344,184.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,107.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $69.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average is $82.35.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

