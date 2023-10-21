Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $13.04 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,104 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.34 and a 52 week high of $92.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

