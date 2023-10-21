Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,748,000 after purchasing an additional 53,355 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,524,000 after purchasing an additional 293,326 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,726,000 after purchasing an additional 32,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $420.04 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $313.78 and a one year high of $595.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.44.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total value of $448,595.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,798,289.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,759 shares of company stock worth $12,989,445 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

