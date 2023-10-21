Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.60.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $159.88 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $191.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

