Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.25.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

