Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 425 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $395.82 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $419.86. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $384.35 and a 200-day moving average of $376.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.