Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes $7.71 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 184,195 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,709,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 92,835.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,632,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after buying an additional 1,889,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 107,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Match Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $466,258. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

