Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 24.0% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,119,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of ASML by 34.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 41,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,983,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,363,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 18.9% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $580.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $437.12 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $619.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $664.81.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $759.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

