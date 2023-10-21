Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

KOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.11.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.67. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $273.32 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 93,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,158,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,381,000 after purchasing an additional 417,850 shares in the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 49,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

