Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Lowered to $40.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.47.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $77,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 91.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 24,629 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.