LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of LCI Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.33.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

LCI Industries stock opened at $110.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.34. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.16 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 126.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

