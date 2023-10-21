Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $123.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LEN. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lennar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.41.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock opened at $103.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lennar has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $133.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.54 and its 200 day moving average is $116.19.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,599 shares of company stock valued at $301,984 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

