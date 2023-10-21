Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Atb Cap Markets raised Liberty Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.35.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,578. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,578. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $275,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,246,535 shares in the company, valued at $52,171,817.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,762. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,571,000 after buying an additional 3,621,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,183 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,129 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

