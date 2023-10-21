Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 250.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $444.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.15. The company has a market cap of $110.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.



