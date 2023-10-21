Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 2,856 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 164.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $30,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 124.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $136.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.79 and a 200-day moving average of $139.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

