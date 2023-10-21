Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 137,970.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,530,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,816 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 567.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 31,810.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,028,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,184,000 after buying an additional 2,022,530 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

NYSE SPG opened at $106.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.28 and a 52 week high of $133.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 115.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

