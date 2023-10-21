Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,022,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,170,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,056,000 after buying an additional 148,777 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 141,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,990,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IVV opened at $422.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $440.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $365.10 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.