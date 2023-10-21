Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 44.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $141.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a twelve month low of $132.21 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

