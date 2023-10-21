Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,726 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 27,024 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in Intel by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in Intel by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $155,319,000 after acquiring an additional 483,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Intel by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Intel Trading Down 2.1 %

Intel stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $146.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

